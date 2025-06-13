4 injured in Orange County 2-car crash, officials say

The Brief A crash involving two cars took place on Friday morning in Orange County. Four people were taken to the hospital. South Goldenrod Road was shut down.



Four people were injured in a two-car crash on Friday morning in Orange County, officials say.

What we know:

Officials with Orange County Fire Rescue (OCFR) said they responded to reports of a car crash shortly before 9 a.m. on Friday off South Goldenrod Road in Orange County.

First responders said the crash involved a 2025 Hyundai Sonata and a 2019 Chevrolet Suburban that were both traveling southbound on Goldenrod Road, approaching Govern Boulevard in the inside lane. Officials said the Chevrolet driver was in front of the Hyundai driver, and the Hyundai driver did not see the Chevrolet driver ahead. The Hyundai driver then hit the Chevrolet driver.

The Chevrolet ran off the road and on to the median, colliding with a traffic sign.

Four people were taken to the hospital. Of the four people transported, two were issued as trauma alerts.

Authorities say South Goldenrod Road was shut down due to the crash.

What we don't know:

The current condition of the four people taken to the hospital is unknown, and the individuals involved have not yet been identified.

What's next:

The crash is currently being investigated by the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.

