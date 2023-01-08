4 dogs killed in fire at duplex in Orange County: officials

Four dogs are dead after a housing duplex caught fire Sunday morning, the Orange County Fire Rescue Department said.

When crews arrived at the scene on Balboa Drive, they were met with heavy fire and smoke. One side of the home was fully involved, while the other side had an extension into the attic, OCFR stated.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, but the dogs had already passed.

No one else was hurt in the fire.