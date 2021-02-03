Expand / Collapse search
31 Florida counties agree to Spanish-language ballots

By The Associated Press
Published 
Politics
Associated Press
article

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - As part of a lawsuit settlement, 31 Florida counties have agreed to provide Spanish-language elections ballots and other materials in Spanish.

U.S. District Judge Mark Walker on Monday approved the settlement between the county election supervisors and Latino advocacy groups who complained the counties were in violation of the Voting Rights Act.

Under the terms of the settlement, the counties must have Spanish-language ballots, have Spanish-language polling place materials, provide vote-by-mail ballot request forms in Spanish, have a hotline to help Spanish speakers and provide a Spanish-language translation of the elections supervisor’s website.

The counties involved in the settlement are Alachua, Bay, Brevard, Citrus, Clay, Columbia, Duval, Escambia, Flagler, Hernando, Highlands, Indian River, Jackson, Lake, Leon, Levy, Manatee, Marion, Martin, Monroe, Okaloosa, Okeechobee, Pasco, Putnam, St. Johns, St. Lucie, Santa Rosa, Sarasota, Sumter, Taylor, and Wakulla.