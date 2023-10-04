3 Philadelphia officers expected to recover after shooting; suspect dead

Three Philadelphia police officers were ambushed by gunfire while responding to a shooting Wednesday night in Northeast Philadelphia, authorities said.

Police were called to a property on the 7500 block of Whitaker Avenue around 7 p.m. after investigators say a 12-year-old boy reported to police that his father had shot his uncle.

Authorities say the dispute was over a loud video game. Investigators say a father and his juvenile son were arguing when the boy's uncle stepped in and began to argue with the father. Police believe the 42-year-old father fired a shot inside the house that caused the boy and his uncle to retreat upstairs.

The father followed the pair upstairs where he shot the boy's uncle. Police say the gunman awaited for police to arrive in the doorway of the home and opened fire when police pulled up.

More officers soon responded to the property and exchanged shots with the gunman, who was killed in the gunfight, police said. The boy's uncle was taken to Abington Hospital in critical condition.

Two officers were shot in the leg and one was hit in the hand. They were taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital where police say all three officers are in stable condition.

"It is stunning, I thank God that (the officers) are OK, I thank them for their bravery and their desire to do this job which is very, very difficult, and I thank their families for the sacrifice they make," Mayor Jim Kenney said.

"Our brave and dedicated officers continue to amaze me with their courage to run toward gunfire," said Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 President, John McNesby. "We’re thankful that our officers will recover from their injuries, and we owe them a debt of gratitude. The FOP along with rank-and-file officers across the city salute their courage, bravery, and dedication to serve our residents and keep them safe."

FOX 29's Hank Flynn reports that police say the gunman was known to the department and was suffering from a mental illness.