3 people shot outside Orange County laundromat: Deputies

Three people were taken to the hospital after they were shot outside an Orange County laundromat early Saturday morning.

Deputies said around 1:40 a.m., someone who was involved in an argument outside the Super Coin Laundry in the 5200 block of Silver Star Road fired multiple shots.

The shooter allegedly struck two men and one woman who were all transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Deputies said the shooter fled on foot.

No other details have been released about the shooting.