3 men dead in overnight shootings in Palm Bay

Three men were found dead early Tuesday morning after being shot in Palm Bay. Investigators are now trying to figure out if the shootings are connected.

According to Palm Bay police, officers responded to the area of Henry Street and LIberia after reports of shots fired. Officers reportedly found one man dead outside of a car.

Another man was found nearby in critical condition. Despite efforts from emergency crews, the victim died of his gunshot wounds.

Officers say a couple of hours later, they responded to the area of Agora Circle and found another man shot dead in his car. Police say that shooting does not appear to be connected to the first two.

No information on a possible suspect or suspects has been released.

Police are asking anyone with information on any of the shootings to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS. Your call can remain anonymous.