3 injured in Orange County shooting, deputies say

The Brief Three people were hurt in an Orange County shooting, according to deputies. Officials said none of the victims are cooperating after the incident. The victims were all transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.



Officials with the Orange County Sheriff's Office are investigating after three people were shot on Sunday night, according to officials.

Deputies said the incident happened around 7:40 p.m. at the intersection of East 13th Street and Clarcona Road.

Upon arrival to the scene, officials learned a 20-year-old man, a 28-year-old man and a 44-year-old man had all been shot. The men refused to cooperate with investigators, according to officials.

The men were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

The investigation remains ongoing.