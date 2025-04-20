3 injured in Orange County shooting, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Officials with the Orange County Sheriff's Office are investigating after three people were shot on Sunday night, according to officials.
Deputies said the incident happened around 7:40 p.m. at the intersection of East 13th Street and Clarcona Road.
Upon arrival to the scene, officials learned a 20-year-old man, a 28-year-old man and a 44-year-old man had all been shot. The men refused to cooperate with investigators, according to officials.
The men were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials.
The investigation remains ongoing.