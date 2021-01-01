Expand / Collapse search

3 injured in early New Year's Day rollover crash on I-4

By FOX 35 News Staff
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Three people have reportedly been injured in a crash on Interstate 4 in Lake Mary Friday morning.

According to Seminole Fire Rescue, the crash happened around 4 a.m. on New Year's Day. Officials say the crash involved two vehicles, with one of them flipping over. One person was possibly ejected. 

One was transported as a trauma alert, another with less serious injuries. A third reportedly refused transport against the advice of rescue workers. 

Two right lanes of I-4 were blocked. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 