3 injured in early New Year's Day rollover crash on I-4

Three people have reportedly been injured in a crash on Interstate 4 in Lake Mary Friday morning.

According to Seminole Fire Rescue, the crash happened around 4 a.m. on New Year's Day. Officials say the crash involved two vehicles, with one of them flipping over. One person was possibly ejected.

One was transported as a trauma alert, another with less serious injuries. A third reportedly refused transport against the advice of rescue workers.

Two right lanes of I-4 were blocked.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.