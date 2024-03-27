3 busted for allegedly running illegal after-hours bar in Orange County mechanic shop

Three people were busted for selling alcoholic beverages and running an illegal after-hours bar in a mechanic shop, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Sonia Vera, John Cruz and Maiquerli Guerrero were arrested over the weekend, deputies said.

"We are committed to cracking down on establishments like this one, which are known to attract criminal activity and violence," the Orange County Sheriff's Office said on social media. "YOU’VE BEEN EDUCATED AND WARNED. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office will not tolerate these places."

From left to right: Sonia Vera, John Cruz and Maiqerli Guerrero were arrested for selling alcoholic beverages and running an illegal bar after hours in a mechanic shop, according to the Orange County Sheriffs Office. (Photo: Orange County Sheriffs Of Expand

Deputies did not release any additional information at this time, including where the after-hours bar was located or other details about the After-Hours Clubs Strike Team's investigation.

The sheriff's office applauded Sheriff John Mina's push for harsher penalties for illegal alcohol sales in Florida.

"That legislation – which passed unanimously in the Florida House and Senate – will make illegal alcohol sales a FELONY and give law enforcement a powerful tool to eliminate these dangerous clubs and safeguard our communities," they said.