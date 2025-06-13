21-year-old arrested for deadly Osceola County hit-and-run crash, troopers say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A man has been arrested in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash that occurred Wednesday in Osceola County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers said they located a 2017 Ford F-250 and took the driver, 21-year-old Jairo Pena Espana of Honduras, into custody.
Espana is facing charges of leaving the scene of a crash involving death and driving without a license resulting in death.
An investigation is ongoing.
What happened?
The backstory:
The deadly crash took place at 6:22 a.m. on Wednesday in a neighborhood on Florida Parkway, south of Birchwood Circle in Kissimmee.
Troopers said an unknown vehicle was traveling northbound on Florida Parkway, approaching East Bircwood Circle, while a woman may have been running on Florida Parkway in the northbound lane ahead of the vehicle.
Troopers say the vehicle hit the 40-year-old woman and then fled the scene.
The woman was taken to the hospital and died.
