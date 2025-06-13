21-year-old arrested for deadly Osceola County hit-and-run crash, troopers say

The Brief Jairo Pena Espana, 21, was arrested for a deadly hit-and-run in Osceola County. Authorities found the 2017 Ford F-250 involved. Espana is facing charges of leaving the scene of a crash involving death and driving without a license resulting in death.



A man has been arrested in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash that occurred Wednesday in Osceola County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said they located a 2017 Ford F-250 and took the driver, 21-year-old Jairo Pena Espana of Honduras, into custody.

Espana is facing charges of leaving the scene of a crash involving death and driving without a license resulting in death.

An investigation is ongoing.

What happened?

The backstory:

The deadly crash took place at 6:22 a.m. on Wednesday in a neighborhood on Florida Parkway, south of Birchwood Circle in Kissimmee.

Troopers said an unknown vehicle was traveling northbound on Florida Parkway, approaching East Bircwood Circle, while a woman may have been running on Florida Parkway in the northbound lane ahead of the vehicle.

Troopers say the vehicle hit the 40-year-old woman and then fled the scene.

The woman was taken to the hospital and died.

