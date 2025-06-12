Expand / Collapse search

2025 Pulse Remembrance Ceremony: How to watch live, stream

By
Published  June 12, 2025 2:43pm EDT
Pulse Remembrance
FOX 35 Orlando

The Brief

    • Today marks nine years since the deadly mass Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando. 
    • On Thursday evening, the City of Orlando will host its 2025 Pulse Remembrance Ceremony. 
    • Here's everything you need to know to be able to watch and stream the event live.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Nine years after the deadly mass Pulse nightclub shooting, the City of Orlando is hosting its annual Pulse Remembrance Ceremony on Thursday. Here's everything you need to know to be able to watch and stream the event live.

What is the 2025 Pulse Remembrance Ceremony?

What we know:

Following the Pulse tragedy in 2016, the Orlando community comes together every year to honor and remember the 49 people who were killed in the shooting, their families, those who survived and all who were directly impacted.

This year, the ceremony will include the reading of the names of the 49 angels, the tolling of 49 bells, remarks from family members and survivors, as well as musical and cultural performances. 

9 years since Pulse nightclub shooting

9 years since Pulse nightclub shooting

Survivors and families of the 49 victims killed in the Pulse Nightclub shooting were invited this week to walk through the nightclub for the first time since the June 12, 2016, massacre, just before the site is demolished.

When and where is the ceremony taking place?

Timeline:

The ceremony will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 12. The doors will open at 5 p.m.

The ceremony is being held at the First United Methodist Church of Orlando, which is located at 142 East Jackson Street.

Pulse remembrance: Orange County mayor reflects

Pulse remembrance: Orange County mayor reflects

Thursday marks nine years since a gunman opened fire at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida, killing 49 people and leaving 53 wounded. FOX 35's David Martin is joined by Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, who served as Orange County's sheriff at the time of the shooting.

How can I watch and stream the ceremony?

What you can do:

FOX 35 will live stream the ceremony in the player at the top of this story, as well as on YouTube.

Following the ceremony, the full video will be available to replay in the story.

Pulse remembrance: Speaking with FDLE special agent

Pulse remembrance: Speaking with FDLE special agent

Thursday marks nine years since a gunman opened fire at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida, killing 49 people and leaving 53 wounded. FOX 35's David Martin speaks with Danny Banks, who was previously an FDLE special agent in charge during the shooting.

What is the Pulse nightclub shooting?

The backstory:

On June 12, 2016, the Central Florida community was forever impacted after 49 people were killed, and dozens of others were injured, in a mass shooting during Latin Night at Pulse nightclub, located just south of downtown Orlando. 

At the time, the event was the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

The shooter, 29-year-old Omar Mateen, was shot and killed by Orlando police officers after a three-hour standoff.

Mateen said he was carrying out the shooting on behalf of the Islamic State (IS), saying the shooting was "triggered" by a U.S.-led bombing strike in Iraq that killed Abu Waheeb, an IS military commander, on May 6.

Pulse Remembrance Day blood drive

Pulse Remembrance Day blood drive

FOX 35’s Amanda McKenzie reflects on the impact of the Pulse nightclub shooting and the continued need for blood donations, nine years later.

RELATED STORIES:

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO:

The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the City of Orlando and gathered from previous reporting. 

Pulse RemembranceCentral Florida NewsOrlandoLGBTQ