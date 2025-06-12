2025 Pulse Remembrance Ceremony: How to watch live, stream

The Brief Today marks nine years since the deadly mass Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando. On Thursday evening, the City of Orlando will host its 2025 Pulse Remembrance Ceremony. Here's everything you need to know to be able to watch and stream the event live.



What is the 2025 Pulse Remembrance Ceremony?

Following the Pulse tragedy in 2016, the Orlando community comes together every year to honor and remember the 49 people who were killed in the shooting, their families, those who survived and all who were directly impacted.

This year, the ceremony will include the reading of the names of the 49 angels, the tolling of 49 bells, remarks from family members and survivors, as well as musical and cultural performances.

When and where is the ceremony taking place?

The ceremony will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 12. The doors will open at 5 p.m.

The ceremony is being held at the First United Methodist Church of Orlando, which is located at 142 East Jackson Street.

How can I watch and stream the ceremony?

FOX 35 will live stream the ceremony in the player at the top of this story, as well as on YouTube.

Following the ceremony, the full video will be available to replay in the story.

What is the Pulse nightclub shooting?

On June 12, 2016, the Central Florida community was forever impacted after 49 people were killed, and dozens of others were injured, in a mass shooting during Latin Night at Pulse nightclub, located just south of downtown Orlando.

At the time, the event was the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

The shooter, 29-year-old Omar Mateen, was shot and killed by Orlando police officers after a three-hour standoff.

Mateen said he was carrying out the shooting on behalf of the Islamic State (IS), saying the shooting was "triggered" by a U.S.-led bombing strike in Iraq that killed Abu Waheeb, an IS military commander, on May 6.

