Remembering the 49 victims killed in Pulse nightclub massacre

ORLANDO, Fla. - Thursday marks nine years since a gunman opened fire at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida, killing 49 people and leaving 53 wounded.
The June 12, 2016, massacre was one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history and will forever have an impact on Central Florida.
The club was celebrating Latin night when the gunman, who had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group, entered the venue and started shooting. He was killed after a three-hour standoff with deputies.
Stanley Almodovar III, 23
- Amanda L. Alvear, 25
- Oscar A. Aracena-Montero, 26
- Rodolfo Ayala-Ayala, 33
- Antonio Davon Brown, 29
- Darryl Roman Burt II, 29
- Angel Candelario-Padro, 28
- Juan Chavez Martinez, 25
- Luis Daniel Conde, 39
- Cory James Connell, 21
- Tevin Eugene Crosby, 25
- Deonka Deidra Drayton, 32
- Simón Adrian Carrillo Fernández, 31
- Leroy Valentin Fernandez, 25
- Mercedez Marisol Flores, 26
- Peter Ommy Gonzalez-Cruz, 22
- Juan Ramon Guerrero, 22
- Paul Terrell Henry, 41
- Frank Hernandez, 27
- Miguel Angel Honorato, 30
- Javier Jorge-Reyes, 40
- Jason Benjamin Josaphat, 19
- Eddie Jamoldroy Justice, 30
- Anthony Luis Laureano Disla, 25
- Christopher Andrew Leinonen, 32
- Alejandro Barrios Martinez, 21
- Brenda Marquez McCool, 49
- Gilberto R. Silva Menendez, 25
- Kimberly Jean Morris, 37
- Akyra Monet Murray, 18
- Luis Omar Ocasio-Capo, 20
- Geraldo A. Ortiz-Jimenez, 25
- Eric Ivan Ortiz-Rivera, 36
- Joel Rayon Paniagua, 32
- Jean Carlos Mendez Perez, 35
- Enrique L. Rios Jr., 25
- Jean Carlos Nieves Rodríguez, 27
- Xavier Emmanuel Serrano-Rosado, 35
- Christopher Joseph Sanfeliz, 24
- Yilmary Rodríguez Solivan, 24
- Edward Sotomayor Jr., 34
- Shane Evan Tomlinson, 33
- Martin Benitez Torres, 33
- Jonathan A. Camuy Vega, 24
- Juan Pablo Rivera Velázquez, 37
- Luis Sergio Vielma, 22
- Franky Jimmy DeJesus Velázquez, 50
- Luis Daniel Wilson-Leon, 37
- Jerald Arthur Wright, 31