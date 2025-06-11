Remembering the 49 victims killed in Pulse nightclub massacre

Thursday marks nine years since a gunman opened fire at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida, killing 49 people and leaving 53 wounded.

The June 12, 2016, massacre was one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history and will forever have an impact on Central Florida.

The club was celebrating Latin night when the gunman, who had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group, entered the venue and started shooting. He was killed after a three-hour standoff with deputies.

Victims of Pulse nightclub shooting

Image 1 of 49 ▼ Stanley Almodovar III, 23