Florida Primary Election Results 2024: Live updates

Voters hit the polls on Tuesday for Florida's primary election ahead of the 2024 general election in November.

The Florida primary election will decide the final match ups in November for several races, including U.S. Senate, U.S. House, and a variety of state and local races.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time. Results are expected to populate shortly after 7 p.m. Keep refreshing after 7 p.m. Refresh this page shortly after 7 p.m. to see the latest results.

Looking for results of county-level races?

Florida U.S. Senate Primary Election Results

Florida U.S. House Primary Election Results - By District

Florida State House Races - By District

Florida State Senate Races - By District