Florida home intrusion: Couple reports woman entering home, making coffee, deputies say

The Brief A 36-year-old Florida woman, Josie Garcia Lugo, was arrested after a Leesburg couple caught her inside their kitchen brewing coffee while they were outside swimming in their pool. When confronted, the suspect yelled at the homeowners and claimed the house was hers before fleeing the scene and accidentally leaving behind a Frozen -themed Disney purse on the counter. Garcia Lugo was located nearby and faces charges of unarmed burglary and petit theft after homeowners threw away $129 worth of contaminated groceries she had handled.



A Florida woman is facing felony charges after entering a Leesburg home and making coffee while the residents were in the swimming pool, the homeowner told deputies.

A husband and wife reported that a woman – later identified as Josie Garcia Lugo, 36 – entered their home and began moving things around in the kitchen. The homeowners told deputies that Garcia Lugo was found making coffee, moving items around and leaving cabinets open.

After the homeowners told the reported intruder to leave, Garcia Lugo reportedly yelled back, claiming the house belonged to her, the arrest affidavit said.

What we know:

The homeowners reported the incident to police around 5 p.m. May 22, saying the husband went into the house after being outside in the swimming pool and found an unknown woman in their kitchen making coffee.

After Garcia Lugo left their home, she left behind a blue Disney purse with Elsa from "Frozen" on the front. The purse was left on the counter by the front door, the wife told deputies.

Over $100 in items touched

The homeowners told deputies that Garcia Lugo touched multiple household items, which were thrown away due to contamination concerns. The items include: ice cream, pancake mix, cat treats, a stick of butter and more.

According to the arrest affidavit, the total value of these items was $129.00.

What they're saying:

The homeowners described Garcia Lugo as wearing a blue shirt, blue shorts and having brown hair.

A deputy found a woman matching Garcia Lugo's description walking outside. She told the deputy she was walking from Lisbon to Lake Eustis and denied entering any homes. Garcia Lugo admitted the blue purse left in the Leesburg home belonged to her.

Garcia Lugo is facing two charges including: unarmed burglary of an occupied dwelling and petit theft of more than $100, but less than $300.