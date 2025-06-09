Palm Bay responds to major sewer forcemain break

The City of Palm Bay is responding to a sewer forcemain break along Clearmont Street NE.

Officials report the break involves a 20-inch sewer main that serves as a primary line to the city’s wastewater treatment plant.

What they're saying:

"Due to the critical nature of the line, the flow cannot be immediately halted, resulting in an active discharge of wastewater onto the ground. This constitutes a serious environmental and public health concern. However, there is no impact to the City's drinking water supply, which remains safe and unaffected," a spokesperson for the city said.

In response, the city has activated emergency resources and brought in Cathcart Construction Company—an experienced contractor known for working with local municipalities—to locate and repair the break. Containment efforts are in progress, with the spill expected to be under control by mid-afternoon, officials said.