2 woman pepper-sprayed, carjacked in violent attacks in Orange County

article

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is searching for two suspects who they say attacked two women with pepper spray then carjacked them.

"Last week, these men victimized two women by dousing them with pepper spray, forcefully taking their belongings and in one case, taking their car. Help us put them behind bars!" the sheriff's office tweeted.

According to deputies, on Dec. 19, the victim was exiting her vehicle in the parking lot at a hotel when two black males demanded her car keys while holding pepper spray canister in her face. One of the men discharged the pepper spray and took her purse, deputies said. The victim told police that one of the men also held a box cutter-style weapon to her throat.

MORE NEWS: Feds: Florida women's prison staff accused of raping inmates, other 'disturbing reports'

One of the men was wearing long blue jeans and a blue sweatshirt. The other was wearing blue jeans a gray/black jacket. They are described as being between 20 to 25-years-old.

Advertisement

Days earlier, at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Clarcona-Ocoee Road, a woman was loading groceries into her car when two men approached demanding her purse. One of the men ripped it from her arms and both suspect got in her vehicle, according to deputies.

The victim opened the passenger side door to try and get her purse and that's when she says she was pepper-sprayed and threatened to be tasered. She said both men were wearing masks so she could not identify them.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.