2 unidentified males found murdered in rural Sumter County

article

A double-homicide investigation is underway in Sumter County, but officials did not immediately provide many details.

According to the sheriff’s office, it was just after 5 a.m. Wednesday when deputies were notified about two dead males – one Black, one white – "in the area of" County Road 219 in Wildwood.

Deputies did not specify how the victims died, and they say they have not identified them yet.

They ask anyone with information to contact the Sumter County Sheriff's Office at 352-793-2621 or, to remain anonymous, call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.