40% chance of development for tropical disturbance possibly headed to Caribbean: NHC

Stream FOX 35 News

The chances for tropical development of a disturbance in the Atlantic have increased, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of Thursday, the system is forecast to become a tropical depression early next week as it moves westward toward the Lesser Antilles.

FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Brooks Garner said the system could then potentially become a hurricane as it moves into the Caribbean.

It has a medium (40%) chance of formation over the next seven days.

If the wave were to become a storm, it would be called Francine – the sixth named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season.

The FOX 35 Storm Team will keep a close eye on potential Francine for any impact on Florida in the second week of September.

The NHC is also tracking is a monsoon trough moving off the coast of Africa. It's not a tropical wave at the moment, but Garner said it could develop next week nonetheless.

The peak of hurricane season is September 10, so an uptick in tropical activity is both expected and normal.

2024 Atlantic hurricane storm names

Twenty-one names make up the list for the Atlantic Ocean.

Here are the 2024 hurricane names with pronunciations:

Alberto (al-BAIR-toe)

Beryl (BEHR-ril)

Chris (kris)

Debby (DEH-bee)

Ernesto (er-NES-toh)

Francine (fran-SEEN)

Gordon (GOR-duhn)

Helene (heh-LEEN)

Isaac (EYE-zik)

Joyce (joys)

Kirk (kurk)

Leslie (LEHZ-lee)

Milton (MIL-ton)

Nadine (nay-DEEN)

Oscar (AHS-kur)

Patty (PAT-ee)

Rafael (rah-fah-ELL)

Sara (SAIR-uh)

Tony (TOH-nee)

Valerie (VAH-lur-ee)

William (WILL-yum)

If all of a season's names are used, an alternate name list includes an additional 21 names. Those names for the Atlantic season include, Adria, Braylen, Caridad, Deshawn, Emery, Foster, Gemma, Heath, Isla, Jacobus, Kenzie, Lucio, Makayla, Nolan, Orlanda, Pax, Ronin, Sophie, Tayshaun, Viviana, and Will.

When does hurricane season end?

Hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30 in the Atlantic, Caribbean, and Gulf of Mexico.

Stay connected with FOX 35: