2 teens arrested in Flagler County after allegedly fleeing from deputies on electric off-road bikes

Two teens were arrested last week in Flagler County after they allegedly ran away from deputies on electric off-road bikes and "endangered the lives of motorists and pedestrians in the process."

Editor's note: FOX 35 is choosing not to name the teens or show their photos due to them being minors.

What happened?

What we know:

On the afternoon of July 2, a Flagler County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) Motors Unit deputy said they saw two teens riding electric off-road motorcycles on the sidewalk and attempted to make a traffic stop at the intersection of Palm Coast Parkway and Boulder Rock Drive.

When the riders saw the deputy, they allegedly fled at high speeds in opposite directions in what the deputy said showed "a total disregard for public safety."

Officials said they lost sight of one of the riders, a 15-year-old from Palm Coast, who was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes against heavy oncoming traffic.

A second deputy was able to locate the second rider, a 14-year-old from Palm Coast, who was traveling westbound on a sidewalk along Pine Lakes Parkway. The official said the teen fled at high speeds and eventually crossed over from the sidewalk onto the roadway, weaving through oncoming traffic and then driving along multipurpose trails, grassy areas and side streets. However, the teen was caught after he lost control and crashed onto the grass in front of a home on Whippoorwill Drive in a residential neighborhood of Palm Coast.

The two teens arrested were riding these electric off-road bikes. (Credit: Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

The 14-year-old was arrested for fleeing and eluding law enforcement and fleeing with disregard for the safety of persons or property, which are both third-degree felonies. He was transported to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility for processing, and the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) released him to his parents.

On July 3, deputies were able to locate the 15-year-old at his home and then arrested him for fleeing with disregard for the safety of persons or property and failing to register a motor vehicle. He was transported to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility for processing and then released to his parents by the DJJ.

Both electric off-road motorcycles were seized for potential forfeiture.

What they're saying:

"The reckless use of e-bikes and off-road bikes (has been) increasing ever since the state reduced regulations," Sheriff Rick Staly said. "We are committed to keeping Palm Coast safe for all residents, and I have instructed our general counsel to draft an ordinance for the City of Palm Coast to consider controlling e-bikes and off-road bikes that are being driven recklessly in our community. This type of reckless behavior puts everyone traveling and walking along our roadways and sidewalks at serious risk, and it will not be tolerated. If you flee from us, you will not only be arrested, but we will seize your bike, too."