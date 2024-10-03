2 people caught in rip current at Daytona Beach Shores, 1 dies, officials say

An 86-year-old man died at a Volusia County beach on Thursday after he became caught in a rip current, according to Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue.

Tamra Malphurs, director of Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue, told FOX 35 that shortly after 12 p.m., two people who were in the water in an unguarded area at Daytona Beach Shores were caught in a rip current and unable to make it back to shore.

Lifeguards responded and rescued the two people, including the 86-year-old man, and brought them to shore. The older man was unresponsive and, despite life-saving efforts, he died at the hospital, Malphurs said.

His name was not released, but Malphurs said he was from Longwood, Florida.