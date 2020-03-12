2 overnight shootings in Orange County leave 1 dead, 1 injured, deputies say

article

Deputies are investigating two overnight shootings in Orange County, the Sheriff's Office said.

On Thursday morning, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said that they are investigating two shootings that occurred overnight.

The first shooting reportedly took place at 12:48 a.m. Thursday on Aristotle Avenue. They said that they found a victim lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The second shooting reportedly took place at the Kwik Shop on South Orange Blossom Trail at about 12:57 a.m. Thursday. They said that the victim, a 21-year-old man, was in a vehicle at the shop when he was shot by an unknown suspect. The person sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital in stable condition. The suspect left the scene prior to the deputies' arrival.

The suspect in both shootings are not in custody, the Sheriff's Office said.

They also said detectives are still investigating both incidents.

