2 men found dead, 1 from apparent suicide, Orange County deputies say

Orange County deputies are investigating after they say a man was shot and killed and another man was later found dead inside a home from an apparent suicide.

Investigators say this happened on Monday afternoon in the 200 block of Alston Drive in Orlando. According to deputies, they were responding to a call of shots fired and a man down. When they arrived at the scene, they say a man in his 50s was found who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Once deputies were able to get inside the home on Alston Drive, they say a man in his 30s was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, the sheriff's office said.

A FOX 35 News crew observed that a portion of Alston Drive remained closed around 11 p.m. and there appeared to be some communication over a loudspeaker from the SWAT team that was being directed to a residence on the block.

No other details have been released, including how the shootings are connected or if the two knew each other.