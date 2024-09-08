2 men charged in deadly June shooting of teen in Orange County

After months of investigating, two suspects finally stood before an Orange County judge on Saturday.

Amarion Hammons and Jabez Actie, both 22, were charged with murder, attempted murder, and more, following an Orange County shooting in June that injured a woman and left one man dead. The judge said both of them would stay behind bars.

In July, after the shooting happened, deputies released video of the incident. You can see the gun's muzzle flash after a person in the car fired two shots that were caught on camera. They said the shooting injured a woman in her 20s and killed 19-year-old Angel Martinez. Along with the shooting charges, deputies are also accusing Actie and Hammons of trafficking fentanyl.

Former Orlando police chief, Orlando Rolon, said when a crime like this happens, community support is critical.

"Not only was it good detective work, but also the citizens may be more inclined to be part of the process, which is absolutely the single part. Any witness that can contribute information to detectives is vital."

Deputies say anyone with information that can help them in this case should contact the Orange County Sheriff's Office or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: