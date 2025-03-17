2 men charged with animal cruelty after dog left to die in abandoned apartment, sheriff says

The Brief Two men, Fredrick and Christopher Tindall, are accused of abandoning their dog, Rosie, in an apartment without food, water, or power, leading to her death. The dog was found emaciated and covered in infections. Both men face charges of aggravated animal cruelty and are awaiting extradition to Brevard County.



Two men in Brevard County are accused of abandoning their dog in an apartment without food, water, or power, leading to her death.

'You can run, but you can't hide'

What we know:

Authorities have charged two men, Fredrick and Christopher Tindall, with aggravated animal cruelty and unlawful confinement after allegedly abandoning their dog, Rosie, in an apartment without power, food, or water. A property manager discovered Rosie in February in a severely malnourished state.

Authorities have charged two men, Fredrick and Christopher Tindall, with aggravated animal cruelty and unlawful confinement after allegedly abandoning their dog. [Credit: Brevard County Sheriff's Office]

Deputies reported that the dog was emaciated, with visible ribs and a drastically thin waist. She was also suffering from severe skin infections. Despite efforts from an animal rescue organization, Rosie did not survive.

Both suspects are currently in Georgia and are awaiting extradition to Brevard County to face charges.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how long Rosie was left alone before she was discovered. Authorities have not disclosed whether the suspects have a history of animal neglect or previous run-ins with law enforcement. Additionally, it is unknown if there were prior complaints about the treatment of Rosie before her condition was discovered.

The backstory:

In February, a property manager checking the apartment found Rosie in dire condition and alerted authorities. Investigators determined that the dog had been left without basic necessities for an extended period, leading to severe malnutrition and infection.

When confronted by deputies, Fredrick and Christopher Tindall reportedly justified their actions by stating, "We come first."

Following an investigation, officials issued warrants for the suspects' arrests. The men were later located in Georgia, where they are currently being held.

What they're saying:

Sheriff’s officials described Rosie’s suffering, stating that she was starving to death and her skin was covered with infections.

Brevard County Sheriff’s Wayne ivy condemned the treatment of Rosie, calling the case a clear example of severe neglect.

"These two not only do this and leave this dog in that shape, they not only abandoned the dog, but they know they're in trouble," Sheriff Ivey said. "So they flee to Georgia. Well, trick or treat, this is Brevard County. You can run, but you can't hide."

Animal rescue groups, which attempted to save Rosie, expressed heartbreak over her death. Law enforcement officials have pledged to pursue maximum penalties against the suspects.

