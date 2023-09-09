2 killed in Alachua County I-75 crash, FHP says

article

Two people have died following an accident that happened on I-75 in Alachua County Saturday, Florida Highway Patrol said.

A southbound tractor-trailer hauling vehicles overturned on the west shoulder of I-75 at the 372-mile marker.

All southbound lanes are closed and are being detoured off at two locations at CR 234 and Williston Road.

Travelers should seek other routes until further notice.

No other details have been released.