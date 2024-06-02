2 killed after leaving bar in Bartow and taking 'joyride': PCSO

A man and woman died after crashing a Porsche on Saturday night, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say a 911 caller reported that a 2018 black Porsche 911 had been traveling north on US Hwy 98 when it left the roadway and crashed just after 11:30 p.m.

According to investigators, 66-year-old Michael Price of Miami and 54-year-old Johnnie Levin of Bartow were at a "Wine Bar" lounge when they decided to leave and take a "joyride."

The witness who reported the crash told deputies that the Porsche was approaching from behind without headlights, and then suddenly exited and rolled multiple times along the east shoulder of the road. Deputies say the witness turned around and found the wreckage.

Both Price and Levin were thrown out of the car and found dead at the scene, according to first responders.

The sheriff's office says the Porsche was broken into several pieces.

The crash happened just south of the intersection with Smith Lane and investigators say excessive speed appears to be a factor.

The investigation is ongoing.

