2 injured after 'accidental' shooting at Orlando McDonald's, deputies say

Two men were injured after an "accidental" shooting at a McDonald's in Orlando on Wednesday night, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened at the fast food restaurant at 5218 Silver Star Road at around 10 p.m.

One man "accidentally discharged" a gun, injuring himself and another man.

Both men, who are in their 20s, were treated for minor injuries.

No other details were released.

