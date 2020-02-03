2 injured, 2 arrested following stabbing in Port Orange, police say

article

Two people were injured and two people were arrested following a stabbing in Port Orange, police said.

The Port Orange Police Department said that officers responded to Oates Avenue in reference to a stabbing. Two victims were reportedly transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

They said that two arrests were made following the stabbings. Both 37-year-old Joshua Raye and 37-year-old Maria Soroka were arrested on several charges, including aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, resisting an officer without violence, and misuse of 911.

FOX 35 News is working to confirm more details.