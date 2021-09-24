2 hosts of 'The View' test positive for COVID-19 ahead of Kamala Harris interview

"The View" host Sunny Hostin and guest host Ana Navarro tested positive for breakthrough cases of COVID-19 moments before a Friday interview with Vice President Kamala Harris.

Both Hostin and Navarro were pulled from the set during Friday’s airing of the show, leaving hosts Sara Haines and Joy Behar at the table. Harris, who had planned to join the table, instead was being interviewed remotely from a different room in the ABC studio in New York.

"What happened is that Sunny and Ana apparently tested positive for COVID. No matter how hard we try, these things happen," Behar said after their exit. "They probably have a breakthrough case and they’ll be okay, I’m sure, because they’re both vaccinated."

Harris did not interact with Hostin or Navarro before the show, a White House official told CNN. Behar said Harris was removed to a separate location because "they don’t want to take a chance."

FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris attends a joint press conference with Hakainde Hichilema, Zambia's president, not pictured, in the Vice President's Ceremonial Office in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Sept. 22, 2021. Photographer: Ken Cedeno/Sipa/Bloo Expand

"It’s very important we keep her healthy and safe," Behar said. "The Secret Service is doing things to make her feel safe."

This was Harris’ sixth appearance on the daytime chat show.

This story was reported from Cincinnati. The Associated Press contributed.