2 foreign nationals from Chile suspects in distraction theft case in Florida

Detectives with the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said they have identified two foreign nationals who are the suspects in at least one distraction theft case in the state but could be tied to others.

Investigators said Francisco Ignacio Urriola Gonzalez and Fabian Andres Toro Tobar, both from Chile, worked together to steal a woman’s wallet and cell phone while shopping in a Palm Coast supermarket on October 29. The two are in the country illegally, the sheriff's office said.

"The victim told deputies she was in the produce section when a man walked up next to her and asked her a question. As she turned to speak with him, the other male suspect walked up to her shopping cart, reached into her purse, and removed her phone and wallet," the sheriff's office explained. "Both suspects walked out of the store as the woman noticed her phone and wallet were stolen."

Deputies quickly discovered the suspects tried to use stolen credit cards to buy $1,600 in gift cards at a Palm Coast Walmart, but the transaction was declined. Detectives are working with other Florida agencies to link Gonzalez and Tobar, who frequently go by other aliases, to additional cases across Florida.

Francisco Gonzalez is a suspect in a distraction theft investigation in Flagler County.

"Strong investigative work by our Detectives and Real Time Crime Center along with assistance from several local, state, and federal agencies resulted in the quick arrest of one of the suspects and an end to his crime spree," said Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly. "We hope that with the public’s help, we can get the other one into custody soon. This is also a good reminder to always protect our belongings when shopping."

Although Fabian Tobar has been located, Francisco Gonzalez is still at-large. If you may know of Francisco Gonzalez’s whereabouts, please contact FCSO at (386) 313-4911 or email Tips@FlaglerSheriff.com.