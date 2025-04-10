2 Florida high school students arrested for vehicle burglaries, deputies say

The Brief Two Florida high school students have been arrested for burglarizing vehicles on school campus, deputies say. When the two Palm Coast teens were arrested, officials said they had several stolen items in their possession. The two teen girls were taken to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility for processing, but have since been released to their parents.



Two Florida high school students have been arrested for burglarizing vehicles on school campus, deputies say.

The Palm Coast teens were taken to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility for processing, but have since been released to their parents.

The two female students from Mantanzas High School, ages 15 and 14, are both facing multiple charges.

Note: FOX 35 News is choosing not to name the teens or show their photos, as they are both minors.

Teens skip class to burglarize vehicles

What we know:

Flagler County deputies said they began to investigate after a witness reported a stolen vehicle incident to school administrators.

During the investigation, deputies learned the two students had intentionally skipped first period to break into vehicles parked behind the school.

At the time of their arrest, officials said the teens had several stolen items in their possession.

Detectives said that currently only one victim has been identified.

The teens were taken to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility for processing. However, the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice directed that both girls be released to their parents.

Both of the teens are facing multiple charges, including burglary of a conveyance, larceny credit card and petit theft from a motor vehicle.

‘See something, say something’

What they're saying:

"We have a zero-tolerance policy for crime in our schools," said Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly. "I commend the witness for ‘Seeing something, saying something’ about what they witnessed and the school resource deputies for taking swift action. Parents need to be the sheriff in their homes and teach their kids that skipping class to commit auto burglaries is illegal and is not what school is for. These students are now facing felonies. Parents, talk to your children about the consequences of their actions, or we will when we arrest them."

"We will not tolerate crimes of any kind on our campuses," said Flagler County Schools Superintendent LaShakia Moore. "An individual saw something suspicious and immediately reported it to school administration. We encourage all of our students, faculty and staff to follow the 'See something, say something' practice. There is no tolerance for anything that interferes with safe learning environments, and we are committed to providing for our students."

What you can do:

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office wants you to know: If you see something, say something.

Submit a tip by calling (386) 313-4911, emailing TIPS@flaglersheriff.com, using the Flagler County Sheriff's Office app or website, or through the FortifyFL app here.

