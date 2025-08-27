FBI raids mansions, arrests church leaders accused of forced labor and $50M fraud

The Brief Federal agents arrested two leaders of the Kingdom of God Global Church in a case involving forced labor, trafficking and $50 million in alleged fraud. Prosecutors say donations for humanitarian causes instead funded luxury homes, cars, and lavish spending. David Taylor and Michelle Brannon face multiple felony charges that could carry decades in prison.



Two leaders of a Florida-based church are facing federal charges after an alleged forced labor scheme involving call centers across the U.S., federal authorities said Wednesday.

What we know:

Federal authorities raided multiple luxury properties this week, arresting Kingdom of God Global Church leaders David Taylor, 53, and Michelle Brannon, 56.

Prosecutors allege they used sham call centers to raise millions under the guise of humanitarian work but diverted the funds to bankroll mansions, luxury cars, and other personal indulgences.

Taylor and Brannon face charges of forced labor, conspiracy to commit forced labor, and conspiracy to commit money laundering, each carrying a potential 20-year sentence.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how many victims were directly involved or how many people may still be under the church’s control. Authorities have not detailed whether additional arrests are expected, or if other church leaders or members are under investigation.

The backstory:

Since at least 2014, the church is alleged to have raised more than $50 million through fraudulent appeals for charitable causes.

Taylor, who calls himself an "Apostle" and claims personal encounters with God, allegedly enforced strict obedience among followers. Victims told investigators they were denied food, forced to sleep in garages, and compelled to recruit women for Taylor, some of whom were made to take emergency contraceptives.

What they're saying:

Neighbors said the Ocala property had been busy when the leaders first moved in but had been quiet in recent years.

