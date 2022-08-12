Expand / Collapse search

2 dogs rescued after fire breaks out at home in Sanford

By FOX 35 News Staff
Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Two dogs are safe after being rescued from a house fire in Sanford that broke out overnight. 

This happened early Friday morning at a home on Southwest Road. Seminole County Fire Rescue and Sanford firefighters responded to the scene. The fire reportedly started in the attic. 

No one was home at the time and no injuries were reported. 

Investigators will determine the cause of the fire. 