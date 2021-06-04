2 dead, including 13-year-old girl, in fiery Volusia County crash, FHP says

Two people died, including a teenage girl, in a crash in Volusia County on Friday morning.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on State Road 472 and County Road 4101. The Florida Highway Patrol says a 44-year-old man and a 13-year-old girl were killed.

According to FHP, one truck hit an SUV from behind. The truck ended up slamming into a tree and catching fire. The SUV, carrying the 13-year-old girl, overturned.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Several others in the SUV were injured, including a 6-year-old girl.

The crash remains under investigation.