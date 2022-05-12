2 dead after shooting in Titusville, police say
TITUSVILLE, Fla. - Two people were killed after a reported shooting in Titusville Thursday morning, according to police.
The Titusville Police Department said its officers responded to the 4000 block of Lakeview Hills Avenue off North Carpenter Road at 7 a.m. for a report of shots fired, and found one person dead and another person with life-threatening injuries. The second victim has since died.
Officers have not released information regarding a possible suspect or what led to the shooting at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
