2 dead, 1 injured in Lake County turnpike crash: FHP

Two people have died following a crash in Lake County Saturday afternoon, Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened on the Florida's Turnpike southbound at mile marker 280 in Clermont.

The driver of a Chevrolet Silverado and one of the passengers in the car died at the scene after running off the roadway and crashing into a concrete storm drain box before rolling over.

Another passenger was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.