2 children dead, 2 critical after barge hits camp sailboat in Miami

A barge collided with a kids' sailboat in Biscayne Bay on Monday, killing two and injuring two others, authorities said.

What we know:

Two children were killed, and two others critically injured Monday after a barge struck a sailboat carrying kids participating in a youth sailing camp in Biscayne Bay, Miami.

The boat, which had six people onboard — five children and one adult — was capsized in the collision. All six were pulled from the water by emergency responders, and four children were rushed to the hospital, where two were later pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identities of the victims or further details on how the barge collided with the sailing vessel. It remains unclear what visibility or navigational conditions were like at the time, or if any charges may be filed pending the investigation.

The backstory:

The children were in the final week of a summer sailing program hosted by the Miami Yacht Club for kids aged 7 to 15. The program, like many across Florida, is designed to introduce young sailors to maritime skills in a controlled environment. The vessel involved remains submerged beneath the barge at the crash site in Biscayne Bay.

Big picture view:

While boating accidents are not uncommon in the U.S., fatalities caused by collisions between vessels are relatively rare — only 43 of over 550 recreational boating deaths in 2024 stemmed from such crashes, according to Coast Guard data. The tragedy has rattled the local sailing and waterfront community and raises renewed concerns about marine safety in busy waterways.

