2 arrests made in Orange County homicide off University Blvd.

Two arrests have been made in a homicide investigation in Orange County.

Just before 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 21, deputies responded to the 3100 block of University Boulevard regarding a shooting. discovered the 29-year-old male victim in a vehicle. Orange County Fire Rescue pronounced him dead at the scene. He has been identified as Jerome Asemota.

Deputies on Tuesday announced that Bakari Ball, 22, and El Saddig Amir Nurein, 21, were taken into custody, each charged with first-degree felony murder.

