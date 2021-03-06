2 arrested in shooting on I-4 after high-speed chase and wreck in Volusia County

Two Sanford men are in custody after fleeing from deputies in a high-speed chase, following a wreck and a shooting on Interstate 4.

Volusia County deputies arrested Kobe Hunter, 23, the driver, and Deon Brown, 26, the passenger.

It all started when a vehicle carrying four people pulled off I-4, saying there was a bullet hole in their windshield.

Officials say the innocent people inside the car, who were not hurt, were able to provide dashcam video and a license plate number to investigators, allowing officials to track down the suspect vehicle.

The shooting was reported at around 4:24 p.m. on Saturday between mile markers 124 and 127 on westbound I-4.

The witnesses said the suspect car took off from the scene, but it was spotted by a deputy traveling through Daytona.

After the suspects got away from the deputy, the sheriff's office's chopper helped track the car down from the sky as it was speeding through the Deltona Boulevard intersection on Enterprise Road.

That's where deputies say the Toyota Camry spun out of control, flipped over and came to a stop near Pepperwood Avenue.

Investigators said the suspects got out of the car and ran into a wooded area, but were eventually caught with the help of a K-9 unit.

Hunter is facing charges of aggravated fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement.

Brown is facing charges of shooting into an occupied conveyance and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.

Deputies said the investigation is continuing and additional charges are possible.

The shooting is the second one on I-4 in Volusia County in recent weeks.

On Sunday, Feb. 21, Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to reports of a shooting between vehicles near mile marker 113. No injuries were reported.

Last April, at least 19 vehicles were damaged when a suspect fired a BB gun at passing vehicles on I-4 and I-95. Officials said two people were arrested in that incident.