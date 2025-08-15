Polk Sheriff Grady Judd shares new details on 2 Florida murder suspects arrested: 'We will hunt you down'

The Brief Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd shared updates on the arrest of two men for two separate murder cases on Friday morning in Winter Haven. Angel Gonzalez-Morales, 29, is being charged with second-degree murder and with trafficking in fentanyl following a deadly shooting. Troy Cortez Walker, 48, has been indicted by a grand jury for first-degree murder during the distribution of a controlled substance.



Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd shared updates on the arrest of two men for two separate murder cases on Friday morning in Winter Haven.

Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in deadly shooting

What we know:

The first incident took place on Aug. 12 at the Home Suites in Davenport, where Judd said Elijah Johnson was killed in a deadly shooting.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Judd said Johnson was shot two times before he then ran down the stairs, into the parking lot and into the roadway where he then collapsed. Although EMS attempted to save his life and transported him to the hospital, Johnson later died from his injuries.

Deputies said the suspect, 29-year-old Angel Gonzalez-Morales, was arrested on Thursday. Gonzalez-Morales was found with a clear plastic baggie containing more than 16 grams of fentanyl, officials said.

Gonzalez-Morales is being charged with second-degree murder and with trafficking in fentanyl, a first-degree felony.

What you can do:

Detectives said they are still seeking information about the firearm used in this crime. Heartland Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that results in the recovery of the murder weapon. Those with information should call 1-888-400 TIPS (8477).

What they're saying:

"I could not be more proud of my homicide team and all the deputies, detectives, investigators and support staff who together worked around the clock to take this dangerous suspect into custody," Judd said. "If you kill someone in this county, we will hunt you down to the ends of the earth and put you in jail. We do not tolerate violence of any kind here."

(Credit: Polk County Sheriff's Office)

Man indicted for 1st-degree murder in drug death

What we know:

Judd also shared an update on a case from last year.

On Sept. 7, 2024, Judd said 48-year-old Troy Cortez Walker sold cocaine to 65-year-old Irene Anderson of Bartow, who died after consuming it. An autopsy revealed that Anderson’s cause of death was acute cocaine toxicity.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

Walker was arrested on Oct. 25, 2024, and faced a multitude of charges, including possession of cocaine with intent to sell, possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, and conspiracy to sell cocaine.

On Thursday, Walker was indicted by a grand jury for first-degree murder during the distribution of a controlled substance.

What they're saying:

"Drug dealers are parasites in our communities who not only distribute illegal narcotics, but they also spread addiction, suffering and death," Judd said. 'I am very pleased with the work on this investigation by my detectives from the Organized Crime Unit, the Tactical Drug Unit and the Homicide Unit, as well as the State Attorney’s Office. Troy Walker is a danger to society and should be locked away for a very long time."

(Credit: Polk County Sheriff's Office)