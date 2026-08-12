Man dies after shooting at Ocala food mart; suspect in custody, police say

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The Brief A man died after a shooting at King's Food Mart in Ocala, according to police. The man was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Police said the suspect, 19-year-old Curnel Brown, was taken into custody.



A store employee died after a shooting at a convenience store in Ocala on Tuesday.

What we know:

The shooting happened at King's Food Mart on southwest Fort King Street and southwest Martin L. King Avenue, according to police.

When officers arrived, they found 45-year-old Ean Stein of Ocala inside the store with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said the suspect, identified as 19-year-old Curnel Brown, was located and taken into custody.

According to police, Stein and another person were involved in a fight inside the store moments before the shooting.

Brown was not part of the fight; however police said video footage led them to identify Brown as the shooter, police said.

Brown faces a second-degree murder charge, according to police.

Curnel Brown, 19. (Credit: Ocala Police Department)

What you can do:

Investigators are seeking any information about the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ocala Police Department at 352-369-700.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Marion County by calling 352-368-STOP (7867) or online at ocalacrimestoppers.com.