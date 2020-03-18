190 coronavirus cases in LA County, with increase of 96 cases in the last 48 hours

Public Health officials on Wednesday announced 46 new coronavirus cases in Los Angeles County, bringing the county's total up to 190 confirmed cases.

On Tuesday, the county announced 50 new cases, meaning 96 new cases were reported in the last 48 hours.

All confirmed cases are being isolated and their close contacts are being monitored.

Los Angeles County Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said that they cannot stop the spread of the virus, so all the steps that are being taken, such as closing bars and other public establishments, are in order to help slow the spread.

Ferrer reminded the public once again that the increased number of cases will continue to rise because healthcare workers now have the ability to test more individuals for COVID-19.

Although most people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 recover, certain individuals are at higher risk of infection, such as elderly residents, pregnant women and those with underlying health conditions. The social distancing practices are essential in order to prevent the virus from spreading to those who might have bigger challenges combating the disease. Ferrer reminded younger residents that the steps they are taking are for the benefit of the community as a whole.

On Tuesday, Ferrer said that the increased number in cases should not be seen as a failure of social distancing measures.

"If you look across the world, it generally takes three to four weeks to see the fruits of our labors," she said.

Public Health has issued the following guidance during this time of increased spread:

• Avoid non-essential travel, public gatherings, and places where large groups of people congregate.

• Event organizers postpone or cancel non-essential gatherings of 50 or more until at least the end of March.

• Limit gatherings of individuals who are at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19 (people older than 65, pregnant women, and those with chronic illness) to no more than 10 people.

• This guidance does not apply to activities such as attendance at regular school classes, work, or essential services, including public transportation, airport travel or shopping.

• If you are mildly sick with a fever, stay home and call your doctor if you are concerned and/or your symptoms worsen. Individuals who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or pregnant should consider contacting their providers earlier when they are sick.

• Exclude employees and visitors with any fever and/or respiratory infection symptoms and visitors with recent travel to any country or region with significant community transmission (including communities in the US) from all schools, businesses, and gatherings of any size.

• Follow all social distancing recommendations issued by Public Health.

LA Public Health released the following list of specific locations of cases in the county:

Laboratory Confirmed Cases -- 190 Total Cases

• Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) -- 180

• Long Beach -- 8

• Pasadena -- 2

By City

• Alhambra -- 1

• Arcadia -- 2

• Baldwin Hills --1

• Beverly Hills -- 4

• Boyle Heights -- 5

• Brentwood --2

• Carson -- 1

• Culver City -- 2

• Diamond Bar -- 2

• Eagle Rock --1

• Encino-- 6

• Gardena-- 1

• Glendale -- 4

• Granada Hills -- 3

• Hollywood -- 5

• Hollywood Hills --2

• Inglewood -- 1

• Koreatown --1

• La Mirada -- 3

• Lynwood -- 1

• Manhattan Beach -- 4

• Mar Vista -- 1

• Melrose-- 10

• Monterey Park -- 2

• North Hollywood -- 2

• Northridge-- 1

• Reseda -- 1

• San Dimas -- 1

• San Pedro -- 1

• Santa Clarita -- 2

• Santa Monica -- 3

• Sherman Oaks -- 4

• Silverlake-- 1

• South Pasadena -- 1

• Sylmar -- 1

• Tarzana -- 5

• Torrance -- 2

• Venice -- 4

• Walnut -- 1

• West Adams -- 1

• West Hills -- 3

• West Los Angeles -- 1

• West Hollywood -- 11

• West Vernon -- 1

• Westchester -- 2

• Woodland Hills -- 3

• City of Los Angeles - Communities < 25,000 -- 32

• County Los Angeles - Unincorporated Areas, Cities and Communities < 25,000 -- 30