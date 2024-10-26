19-year-old struck, killed in Brevard County crash: FHP

A 19-year-old woman was killed after she was struck on I-95 in Brevard County early Saturday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

It happened just after midnight in the southbound lanes of I-95 near mile marker 188 after officials said a 2010 Lexus was speeding before crashing into the back of a semi-truck.

Following the crash, officials said the driver of the Lexus, a 19-year-old woman, exited the vehicle and was struck after a Ford F-250 collided with the rear of the Lexus.

According to investigators,, the woman was then struck by another vehicle.

The woman died on scene of the crash, according to officials.

A 16-year-old passenger in the Lexus was taken to the hospital with non-serious injuries. There were no other injuries to the other drivers, investigators said.

The crash remains under investigation.