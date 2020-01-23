19 dogs killed after fire breaks out at Orange County breeder's home

article

Nearly two dozen dogs were killed early Thursday after a fire broke out at a breeder's home in Orange County.

Fire officials tell FOX 35 News that they responded around 5:15 a.m. to a home located on Bay Lake Road near John Young Parkway in Orlando.

In an update, officials said that 19 dogs were killed.

"We pulled out approximately 25 to 30 dogs," fire crews told FOX 35 News. "Out of those, we were able to revive 4 of them. Unfortunately, 19 of them did perish in the fire."

Orange County Fire Rescue later tweeted that approximately 6 dogs were revived.

Fire crews say 9 puppies were among those rescued. Those numbers could change as rescue crews remain on the scene and work to help the dogs.

The owner, who breeds Labradoodle's, said there were at least 30 dogs in the house at the time.

Several of the animals were seen being given oxygen.

Orange County Fire Rescue says that the fire was contained to one room and was likely caused by an air handler.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.