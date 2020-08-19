18 asked to self-quarantine after person with COVID-19 visited elementary school in Seminole County

article

A spokesman with Seminole County Public Schools has confirmed to FOX 35 News that a person infected with COVID-19 had been on the campus of an elementary school.

The incident is reported to have happened at Lake Mary Elementary. As a result, 18 individuals have been asked to self-quarantine and not return to the school.

"All parties impacted have already been notified per our safety protocols," said Michael Lawrence. "The individuals quarantining have been switched to our Seminole Connect (remote-learning) platform during this timeframe."

Students in Seminole County returned to school for in-person instruction this week despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Seminole County School District, 44 to 46 percent of families chose the face-to-face learning option district-wide out of more than 67,000 students.

The district has created strict safety measures for students who are going to school in-person. Schools have signage in place to put distance between others and frequently wash hands. Schools are also providing hand sanitizer and personal protective equipment (PPE) for students and teachers.

Earlier this week, two 5th-grade teachers giving in-person instruction at an Altamonte Springs elementary school began the new school year self-quarantining after one of them tested positive for COVID-19, the school district said.