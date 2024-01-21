17-year-old driver hits and kills pedestrian on SR-50, troopers say

A 34-year-old man from Tennessee was struck and killed while walking on SR-50 early Sunday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Around midnight, an SUV was traveling westbound on SR-50 west of Exeter Street, a crash report stated. The Tennessee man was walking south on SR-50 and was not in a marked crosswalk, according to troopers. He entered the direct path of the SUV, and as a result, the front right side of the vehicle struck him, FHP said.

The driver, a 17-year-old girl from Titusville, as well as her passengers, remained on the scene and had no injuries, the crash report stated.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to troopers. The crash remains under investigation.