15-year-old in serious condition after being shot at Orlando home, deputies say

A teenager was taken to the hospital in serious condition after being shot early Thursday at a home in Orlando.

Orange County deputies say the shooting happened just before 2:00 a.m. on Rockhurst Drive.

There were muliple evidence markers in the street along with ta pair of shoes. Deputes have the area roped off while they investigate.

It's not known what led up to the shooting.

MORE NEWS: Osceola deputies searching for masked men in ATM robberies, kidnappings

The name of the victim has not been release. Deputies have also not released any information about a suspect.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Check back for details.