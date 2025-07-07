14-year-old boy shot Sunday night in Eustis, police say

A 14-year-old boy was shot Sunday night, according to the Eustis Police Department.

What we know:

According to police, the shooting was reported between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. Sunday night outside of a home on E. Hazzard Avenue in Eustis.

Officers found a 14-year-old boy shot inside a home who had been shot in the upper thigh. The boy was flown to Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children for treatment.

Several witnesses told police that they heard the gunshots, but thought they were fireworks at first.

One person said the boy was standing outside the front door of a home when the shooting happened and reportedly began yelling: "I'm hit, I'm hit."

Police found shell casings and at least one bullet fragment, according to the incident report. Several details in the report were redacted.

Officers searched the area for a possible suspect, a possible suspect vehicle, and/or evidence.

What we don't know:

Details on the boy's condition was not immediately released. It's also unknown if people are searching for a potential suspect or suspect vehicle.