13,147 new COVID-19 cases reported in Florida with 121 resident deaths

article

State healthcare agencies have released Thursday's coronavirus numbers in Florida, reporting an increase of 13,147 new cases from Wednesday.

This is the third time this month that new single-day cases have broken 13,000 but are still below the over 15,000 single-day cases reported in July. Health officials are concerned that cases could once again rise to those levels following the holidays.

The Florida Department of Health says there were an additional 121 deaths reported on Thursday. Statewide, the total number of Florida resident deaths has risen to 20,995. The state also reports 300 non-resident deaths. When the state reports deaths, the number can include several deaths from previous days or weeks that are just now being reported and logged by health officials.

Thursday's figures bring the total number of coronavirus cases reported in the state since the pandemic began to 1,247,546.

As of early Wednesday afternoon, 5,625 people were hospitalized with primary diagnoses of COVID-19, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration website. Percentage of available hospital beds statewide.is around 26%. The bulk of hospitalizations have been reported in Miami-Dade and Hillsborough counties.

In Central Florida, Orange County leads the total number of cases (resident and non-resident) reported since the beginning of the pandemic at 71,524 and 726 deaths. Osceola County reports the second-highest total among Central Florida counties at 23,900 and 281 deaths. Volusia County has seen a rise in coronavirus cases reported which now stands at 20,894 since the beginning of the pandemic and a total of 414 deaths.

Advertisement

MORE CORONAVIRUS-RELATED HEADLINES

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest coronavirus news.