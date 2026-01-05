13-year-old boy injured after firework explodes in hand, Orange County deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 13-year-old boy was injured after a firework exploded in his hand, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident happened Saturday afternoon near an apartment complex in Orange County.
Deputies responded to the 5500 block of Clarcona Pointe Way at 4:30 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office.
The boy had a non-life-threatening injury to his hand, deputies said. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.
The Source: This story was written with information sourced from the Orange County Sheriff's Office.