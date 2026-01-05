13-year-old boy injured after firework explodes in hand, Orange County deputies say

The Brief A 13-year-old boy was injured over the weekend when a firework exploded in his hand, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. The incident happened near an apartment complex on Clarcona Pointe Way. The boy was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to deputies.



